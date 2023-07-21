75th Brigade at Fort Sill competes in Diamond Week

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The uniformed men and women of the 75th Brigade took the week off from their normal duties to compete in this year’s Diamond Week.

It’s been a full week of activities and exercises from large brigade runs, football, soccer, obstacle courses and more.

Six Battalions in total put together teams for this week’s games.

Everything wrapped up today at Lake Letra, while the brigade took some hard-earned R-and-R with some fun games and barbecue to boot.

The Brigade Commander says the week is all about taking a load off and remembering they’re all a part of one team.

“Try to keep it competitive but also not too competitive where we end up having folks get hurt,” said 75th Field Artillery Brigade, Brigade Commander, Col. Stephen Walker. “It’s been a great opportunity for the team to decompress a little bit from the work day-to-day, and help re-solidify our teams by having the competition on the field.”

The Battalion to take home the Diamond Week trophy this year is the 3-13th.

