7News Weather Labs: Car vs. Air Temperature

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered why cars get so hot in the summer months? Well in this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, first alert meteorologist Alex Searl breaks down why a car’s hot temperatures can be so dangerous.

While getting into a hot car is never fun, there are some ways you can reduce this effect. The best way to avoid getting into a hot car is to park in the shade. When this is not available, some other suggestions are to use a reflective window visor, put blankets over leather in cars, and roll windows down when you get into your car to let any excess heat out.

We are currently in Texoma’s hottest months, so be sure to use these tips to stay cool this summer!

