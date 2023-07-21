The best of both worlds over the weekend | 7/21PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been a cooler day for many across SWOK counties by at least double digits. This mornings frontal passage will continue to bring cooler and drier air down the Central Plains through Saturday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight with temperatures in the mid 60s by daybreak tomorrow. I do expect that most will stay dry but a rain shower and/or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out close to sunrise tomorrow morning.

As mentioned, the cooler airmass will stick around for at least 1 more day. Highs tomorrow will be unseasonably cool with many in the low 90s. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day so look for mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Light northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

The air will continue to feel not as muggy heading into Sunday. Dewpoints will stay in the 60s. High temperatures will be close to average with many in the upper 90s. Feels like temps will likely be a few degrees above the air temps. South winds at 5 to 15mph.

Here’s why I think it’ll be the best of both worlds: this weekend is going to be warm (not hot) with sunshine and not as muggy conditions!

The Omega block pattern returns (a similar pattern to what we saw back in May) early next week. Our area will stay under this ridge of high pressure. All next week here’s what our weather will consist of: breezy south winds, widespread triple digit high temperatures (feels like temperatures higher) and sunshine. It’s likely that heat advisories will return sometime next week.

