City of Duncan finalizing water line improvement Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan will be finalizing a water line improvement project on Monday, and residents in the area should expect low to no water pressure while crews work.

The project will impact areas at 29th Street and Beech, 29th Street and Walnut, 28th Street and Main, and 28th Street and Beech.

Crews are expected to work for the full day.

Any questions about the project can be directed to the City of Duncan Public Works at (580) 252-0250.

