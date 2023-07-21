Fort Sill celebrates Army Community Services’ 58 birthday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill celebrated the Army Community Services’ 58 birthday Friday.

The program doesn’t actually turn 58 until July 25, but they wanted to celebrate a little early.

The event was held from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Welcome Center on post with a variety of activities. They had bounce houses, games, a K-9 demonstration, refreshments, lots of food, and much more.

The ACS Director of Communication said while the program was officially founded in 1965, it got its start thanks to military spouses decades prior.

“Thanks to those military spouses back in the 1940s, they together saw the need, created thrift stores, the lending closet, were helping each other out, and it was because of their efforts that ACS became an organization,” Director of Community Service at Army Community Services, Monica Ulibarri, said.

She also says ACS is a vital program on Fort Sill and should be the first and last stop for any service member or family, either arriving or departing.

