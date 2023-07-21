Fort Sill working hard to keep trainees healthy in the summer heat

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trainees at Fort Sill Army Base, are feeling the heat as temperatures in South West Oklahoma continue to bake the state.

As reports of heat-related injuries continue to grow these summer months we visited one unit to see how Fort Sill is keeping soldiers sharp and safe.

“Heat Mitigation is one of our greatest adversaries for training trainees here at basic combat training. We have trainees from all corners of the globe and all fifty states. Many of which are not acclimated to the heat we have down here in SW Oklahoma. So we try to strike that balance between rigorous real-world combat training and preventing heat-related injuries.” said Drill Sergeant Casey Jones.

The army has a large range of cooling practices from decades of service, some as basic as monitoring hydration and calories.

Jones says one of the most essential techniques is ‘Wet Bulb Readings’ which measures heat index humidity and its impact on soldiers.

“So you can take a combination of readings from all three thermometers and apply them on this sliding scale to come up with a final heat category. We operate on a work-rest-and-water consumption cycle. Basically the higher the heat index gets registered by the wet bulb. The less work at any given time at least strenuous work to create a less risky environment for heat casualties.” said Jones.

“This is actually what we use it’s what we call a cooling tent or a bubble tent. It’s actually an inflatable beam tent, like a bouncy house but without the fun. That has a trailer-mounted A/C system that pumps cold air directly in and it’s perfectly sealed and insulated with three layers.” said Jones.

While some techniques depend on scientific readings and technology, Jones says some of the best methods are the classics.

“The trainees will dunk their arms all the way in so their forearms are touching the bottom, because the skin and tissue on your forearm and your wrist are the closest to the main arteries and blood vessels within your arms. Not only does it cool down your blood as it moves throughout the body, but immediately when they release up out of these cooling tanks they are supposed to raise their arms above their heads, so the water runs down their arms and gets to the more hot spots like armpits and abdomen.” said Jones.

While concerned loved ones take their soldier’s health seriously, so does Jones, saying the health and wellness of his unit is the most important thing for him.

“Our biggest concern at all times is safety. Safety of trainees especially. Any time a trainee goes down for any kind of heat injury they are unable to go out and train and win our nation’s wars. So we take this very seriously. We know the American public trusts us with their sons and daughters, and we very much appreciate that just and do not want to betray it.” said Jones.

