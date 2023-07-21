Furry Friend Friday: Goldendoodle edition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so as always, 7News visited with Roy Rodrick, the Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, to visit this week’s adoptable pet.

Rodrick introduced the 7News team to a one-year-old Goldendoodle named Koda, who was released to Lawton Animal Welfare by her owners. She will be available for adoption beginning Saturday, July 22.

Lawton Animal Welfare’s partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for “Empty the Shelters” is ongoing and will end on July 31. During this time, all adoptions for cats and dogs are $20.

For more information about Lawton Animal Welfare, you can visit their Facebook page here.

