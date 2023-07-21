Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public Library receiving medical equipment donations

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Getting access to medical equipment like oxygen tanks and walkers can sometimes come with a challenge.

So to help out, the Lawton Public Library recently partnered with ABLE Tech, a non-profit that helps provide medical equipment to those who may have a difficult time trying to get it.

“We became interested in becoming a donation center. They do not have one in this area of the state, so they welcomed us with open arms,” said Kathy Hines, the libraries deputy director.

The library is accepting any durable medical equipment, such as wheel chairs or canes that are no longer being used, and once a month ABLE Tech will pick up the donations to refurbish them.

“It’s really, really important because there are so many people that need this kind of service,” said Hines.

One of those people is Stevon Carter, who started using donated equipment around four years ago, and he said these donations can be life-changing.

“I feel great because sometimes we need that little extra help, because sometimes we don’t always can afford that equipment. Because sometimes it costs hundreds or thousands of dollars and it’s good to have a program like ABLE to help with anything that we need to come across to in life,” said Carter.

Hines said one goal is to show the community that the library offers more than just books.

“Because resources are so limited, it’s nice to be able to have the library to come to,” said Hines.

When you make a donation to the library you will receive a tax exemption form.

If you are in need of medical equipment, you can learn more on how to apply here, and for people with short term needs you can check out similar items directly from the library if you’re a member.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department is seeking help from the community in locating a missing person.
Lawton Police Department seeks help locating missing person
According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was...
LPD releases more information on fentanyl trafficking arrest
Doctors urge all locals to visit the Comanche County Health Department to maintain their sexual...
Comanche County facing rising STD rates
Fort Sill's Commanding General Assumption of Command Ceremony for Major General Winston "Phil"...
Fort Sill welcomes new Commanding General with Assumption of Command Ceremony

Latest News

Heat-waves over Comanche County Memorial Hospital
Medical experts advise caution as heat related illness cases rise
Front of FDA building pictured above
Lawton pharmacist shares thoughts on new OTC birth control pill
How safe is SW Oklahoma's tap water
How safe is Southwest Oklahoma’s tap water?
Doula services for emotional, physical, and informational support for expecting mothers are...
Doula services added to SoonerCare benefits