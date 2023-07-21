Lawton Public Library receiving medical equipment donations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Getting access to medical equipment like oxygen tanks and walkers can sometimes come with a challenge.

So to help out, the Lawton Public Library recently partnered with ABLE Tech, a non-profit that helps provide medical equipment to those who may have a difficult time trying to get it.

“We became interested in becoming a donation center. They do not have one in this area of the state, so they welcomed us with open arms,” said Kathy Hines, the libraries deputy director.

The library is accepting any durable medical equipment, such as wheel chairs or canes that are no longer being used, and once a month ABLE Tech will pick up the donations to refurbish them.

“It’s really, really important because there are so many people that need this kind of service,” said Hines.

One of those people is Stevon Carter, who started using donated equipment around four years ago, and he said these donations can be life-changing.

“I feel great because sometimes we need that little extra help, because sometimes we don’t always can afford that equipment. Because sometimes it costs hundreds or thousands of dollars and it’s good to have a program like ABLE to help with anything that we need to come across to in life,” said Carter.

Hines said one goal is to show the community that the library offers more than just books.

“Because resources are so limited, it’s nice to be able to have the library to come to,” said Hines.

When you make a donation to the library you will receive a tax exemption form.

If you are in need of medical equipment, you can learn more on how to apply here, and for people with short term needs you can check out similar items directly from the library if you’re a member.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.