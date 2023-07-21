Medicine Park Aquarium otters to receive habitat renovations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium’s river otters are set to see a newly enhanced and renovated habitat.

Officials with the aquarium say the enhancements are possible thanks to funding from the McCasland Foundation.

In addition to repairing normal wear and tear, the habitat will see a range of improvements like a new concrete pathway, additional shading and new poly-carbonate sheets for the windows.

Officials say much of the work will happen in the fall, after the busy summer season.

