Pet of The Week

Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification

By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier thanks to a new pilot program.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, otherwise known as OESC, is introducing a new program that will allow people to verify their identities in person at USPS locations throughout the state.

Typically, when someone applies for unemployment, they have to verify it online or at one of the 27 OESC offices across Oklahoma.

This new option is meant to help benefit those who do not have smartphones and cannot verify online.

Officials say it is in effect with only a few USPS locations right now, but their goal is to have the program available at all 283 locations in the state in the coming weeks.

