Randy Bass joins Japan’s baseball hall of fame

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of Lawton’s very own, Randy Bass was inducted into Japan’s hall of fame joining Alex Ramírez as the only members with no Japanese heritage.

Bass guided the Hanshin Tigers to their only championship in 1985, while winning the triple crown twice, and having a 54 home run season as well.

He played 6 seasons in the league, but was a trailblazer for players outside of the MLB.

