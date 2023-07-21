Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Randy Bass joins Japan’s baseball hall of fame

Lawton native inducted after historic career
By James Wicks
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One of Lawton’s very own, Randy Bass was inducted into Japan’s hall of fame joining Alex Ramírez as the only members with no Japanese heritage.

Bass guided the Hanshin Tigers to their only championship in 1985, while winning the triple crown twice, and having a 54 home run season as well.

He played 6 seasons in the league, but was a trailblazer for players outside of the MLB.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Robert Galindo, accused of stealing from Lawton Public Schools to pay for drugs, has been...
Lawton man in custody after reportedly stealing equipment from Lawton Public Schools to sell for drugs
Matina Davis is charged with a misdemeanor count of false reporting of a crime.
Lawton woman charged after falsely reporting councilwoman for harassment
According to a Lawton Police Case Report, police were tipped off that Malik Redding was...
LPD releases more information on fentanyl trafficking arrest
The Lawton Police Department executed a search warrant on the property Monday evening.
Lawton councilmember home searched; son arrested

Latest News

Randy Bass inducted into Japan's baseball hall of fame
Local podcast host previews the NBA Draft
Thunder extend Mark Daigneault
Thunder teach basketball skills to Lawton youth
Thunder host basketball camp in Lawton
Thunder host camp in Lawton