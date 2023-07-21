Sanctuary 212 and MIGHT CDRC present check for homeless shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton organizations joined together to fund safe living spaces for Lawton Public Schools students facing homelessness.

Spencer Brown founded Sanctuary 212 in 2018 to serve Lawton students by providing a sense of stability. According to Brown, approximately 1,200 Lawton Public Schools students are considered homeless.

Through partnered efforts with MIGHT CDRC, Sanctuary 212 recently presented a check for more than $20,000 to create a safe space for homeless students to live.

Brown credits the Classic Lawton Chevrolet for these funds, after S212 was named a beneficiary of their recent golf tournament. He said the rest of the funding came from grass roots fundraising through friends and family.

The funds will be used to renovate the MIGHT gym as a housing area for up to 12 boys with plans to house girls in the future. The SW 45th Street shelter will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“We wanted to be able to provide a sense of stability, give them a platform to stand on to try and equal the playing grounds,” said Brown. We want S 212 and MIGHT to be a place where they can establish a sense of stability and stay for the long-term.”

