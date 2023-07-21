State of Tourism Luncheon sees discussion on state parks in the area Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Executive Director of Tourism and Recreation in the state of Oklahoma visited Lawton for a luncheon.

The director, Shelley Zumwalt, spoke about the state parks in the state, including Quartz Mountain in Greer County.

She also discussed getting several state park restaurants reopened by Memorial Day.

Zumwalt ended her speech by answering questions.

