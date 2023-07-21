Expert Connections
State of Tourism Luncheon sees discussion on state parks in the area Friday

Executive Director of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation, Shelley Zumwalt, speaks at the Lawton...
Executive Director of Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation, Shelley Zumwalt, speaks at the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce State of Tourism Luncheon.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, the Executive Director of Tourism and Recreation in the state of Oklahoma visited Lawton for a luncheon.

The director, Shelley Zumwalt, spoke about the state parks in the state, including Quartz Mountain in Greer County.

She also discussed getting several state park restaurants reopened by Memorial Day.

Zumwalt ended her speech by answering questions.

