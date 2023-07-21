Temperatures only reach the low 90s both today and tomorrow | 7/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Friday morning Texoma! This weekend will be much cooler than the temperatures during the week. This morning, temperatures will start in the mid-70s, and afternoon highs will warm up to only the low 90s. This is mostly due to that cold front that went through the area the past 24 hours, but cloud coverage will also help keep us cool as well. Winds during the day will be out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will have a lot of similarities to today. There is a chance for showers in the early morning hours tomorrow in some of our western Texas viewing area, but this should be cleared out by 9 AM. Afternoon highs tomorrow will once again reach the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s in Texoma. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day on Sunday as well.

At the beginning of next week, a weather pattern will shift where lots of heat will fill into the central United States. This is often referred to as a “heat dome”. This heat dome that builds into the central United States will act to keep the area dry as we have no chance for rain Monday through Thursday. We will also see temperatures climb into the trip digits every day during the week.

Have a great weekend! - Alex Searl

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.