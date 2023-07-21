Expert Connections
Texas authorities arrest wanted Lubbock man in Arlington

Texas authorities arrested Antoine Manahan in Arlington, TX.
Texas authorities arrested Antoine Manahan in Arlington, TX.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TEXAS (KSWO) - Texas authorities arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting out of Lubbock.

Antoine Manahan was arrested last night in Arlington.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Lubbock TAG office, Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and others worked together to arrest the man.

He was wanted in connection to the death of Chad Reed, who was found dead in a Lubbok home last week.

