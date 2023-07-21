Texas authorities arrest wanted Lubbock man in Arlington

TEXAS (KSWO) - Texas authorities arrested a man wanted for a deadly shooting out of Lubbock.

Antoine Manahan was arrested last night in Arlington.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Wichita Falls Police Department, the Lubbock TAG office, Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and others worked together to arrest the man.

He was wanted in connection to the death of Chad Reed, who was found dead in a Lubbok home last week.

