A cooler weekend will give way to more triple-digit heat next week | 7/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures this weekend will remain below average across much of Texoma as afternoon highs only reach the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Northeasterly winds will turn eastward between 5 to 10mph. There is a slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower or storm, but the majority of us will stay dry.

Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

For the day on Sunday, mostly sunny skies will reign once again as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 90s. Southwesterly winds will later blow from the south between 5 to 10mph.

A heat dome pattern, known as an Omega Block, will continue to present Texoma with dry conditions and very warm temperatures as we start the new work week. Sunshine will prevail, along with a few passing clouds each day. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures in the lower to middle 100s each day.

Our next chance of rainfall won’t come until next Friday, but chances remain isolated at this time as temperatures continue into the lower 100s for daytime highs.

Have a great weekend, Texoma!

