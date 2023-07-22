Fort Sill graduates nearly 300 Basic Trainees this week

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Nearly 300 Basic Trainees donned their black berets, to officially begin their journey as soldiers after graduating basic training today on post.

They graduated alongside their peers in both Bravo and Delta Batteries of the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery.

Delta Battery of 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery (KSWO)

The ceremony was held on the Polo Field.

All the soldiers come from active duty, National Guard and Reserve Components. They’ll now head to Advanced Individual Training Schools where they’ll learn jobs like Field and Air Defense Artillery, Medical, Military Intel, and more.

In the spotlight tonight are this rotation’s honor graduates. Private Chloe Defeo from Watertown, Connecticut and Private First Class Kara Semelfort from Orlando, Florida.

Pvt. Chloe Defeo and PFC Kara Semeifort (KSWO)

