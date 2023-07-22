Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - New charges have been filed in connection to a shooting death from April.

Corey Schexnayder Jr is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shakirr Cogdell.

According to court documents, Schexnayder was among several people fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex along northwest 44th Street.

They say Cogdell came out of his apartment and warned the group to stay away from his car. The group dispersed, but a witness reportedly told police that Schexnayder and another man, Fernando Daniels, made plans to go back to the apartment.

Investigators say the two came back in a black truck and revved the engine before opening fire into Cogdell’s apartment, killing the man. Cell phone data, along with data from Daniels’ GPS ankle monitor, placed both men in the area at the time of the shooting. A search of the truck, which was seen in surveillance footage, also uncovered two casings, which matched the casings found at the scene.

Schexnayder’s bond was set at $1 million, and he is set to appear in court in December.

Daniels was also arrested in the death, charged with second-degree murder

