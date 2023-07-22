Expert Connections
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair

Malik Redding
Malik Redding(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have detailed more on a drug trafficking arrest out of Lawton from earlier this week.

According to court documents, police confronted Malik Redding as he was attempting to sell around 1,000 fentanyl pills outside a home in southwest Lawton. He reportedly tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested.

Investigators say police found two handguns at the scene, one Redding had reportedly thrown into a nearby yard as he tried to run, and another on the roof of the home.

Redding’s charges include aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm after a prior conviction.

He’s being held on a $300,000 bond and is set to appear in court in December.

Also arrested was Nxacia Cooper, who court documents say is Redding’s girlfriend.

Nxacia Cooper
Nxacia Cooper(KSWO)

She was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a home she and Redding lived in. Inside the home police reportedly found more firearms, fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash.

Cooper, like Redding, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a place for selling drugs.

Her bond was set at $150,000.

