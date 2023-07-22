More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have detailed more on a drug trafficking arrest out of Lawton from earlier this week.

According to court documents, police confronted Malik Redding as he was attempting to sell around 1,000 fentanyl pills outside a home in southwest Lawton. He reportedly tried to run but was quickly caught and arrested.

Investigators say police found two handguns at the scene, one Redding had reportedly thrown into a nearby yard as he tried to run, and another on the roof of the home.

Redding’s charges include aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm after a prior conviction.

He’s being held on a $300,000 bond and is set to appear in court in December.

Also arrested was Nxacia Cooper, who court documents say is Redding’s girlfriend.

Nxacia Cooper (KSWO)

She was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a home she and Redding lived in. Inside the home police reportedly found more firearms, fentanyl pills and a large amount of cash.

Cooper, like Redding, is charged with trafficking fentanyl and maintaining a place for selling drugs.

Her bond was set at $150,000.

