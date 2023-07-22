Sunny skies will continue this weekend, before temperatures jump above average next week | 7/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are continuing to see mostly sunny skies build across Texoma this afternoon as temperatures remain below average in the lower 90s. Conditions will remain clear for much of Texoma heading into tonight under partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dipping into the upper 60s.

For the day on Sunday, we will see sunshine return with temperatures in the upper 90s for afternoon highs. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, a heat dome will engulf much of Texoma as temperatures climb into the lower 100s for daytime highs. Southerly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph, with occasional gusts as high as 25mph. Sunny skies will dominate again on Monday.

Some clouds will mix in with the sun by Tuesday as temperatures continue to climb into the middle 100s during the day. Temperatures will remain in the triple-digits as a high pressure system remains over much of the area throughout the week. A slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm exists Thursday into Friday with afternoon heating, but this chance remains slim at this time.

Enjoy the rest of your day, Texoma!

