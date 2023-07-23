Expert Connections
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates “National Day of the Cowboy”

By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Duncan, Okla. (KSWO) - Locals saddled up to celebrate National Cowboy Day at the Chisholm Trail Museum today, featuring vendors, performances, and crafts.

The event kicked off with a performance from the Wild Boys - a group of cowboys sharing the rich history of black cowboys.

Visitors also got a glimpse into the life of historic Cowboys, with horseback riding and themed crafts.

The Chisholm Trail Museum’s Educational Instructor Edie Stewart says she hopes visitors take away the value of cowboy and southern history.

“I hope they take away just a renewed fondness, or maybe a brand new love for cowboy life and the cattle drives. Just how important all of that history really is in making the United States who we are, it’s very iconic,” said Stewart.

Stewart also wants to thank the community for such a big turnout today, and the constant support year-round.

