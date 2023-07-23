City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is set to consider implementing a financial incentive program to encourage Lawton’s police chief to remain with the department during Tuesday’s meeting.

The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with the department until June 2027, as well as up to $65K in retention bonuses. He would still be able to receive any cost of living increases given to general City of Lawton employees.

The program is meant to encourage a stable leadership structure within the City and police department by incentivizing Smith to remain police chief for at least four more years.

A resolution said interim city manager John Ratliff had been authorized to negotiate a long-term employment contract with the police chief back in June. After talking with Smith and considering the issue, Ratliff recommended the incentive program rather than a long-term employment contract, according to documents on the City’s website.

EMPLOYMENT DATE PROPOSED RETENTION BONUS June 23, 2024 $10,000 June 22, 2025 $15,000 June 21, 2026 $20,000 June 20, 2027 $20,000

The resolution acknowledged that the 7% raise may exceed the pay range allocated for Smith’s position as chief, and said City Council reserves the right to change or rescind the resolution. The raise would also be contingent on the discretion of the City manager, and on Smith receiving an overall performance evaluation of “satisfactory” or better each year.

“The chief of police holds a crucial position within the city’s police department, responsible for maintaining public safety, implementing effective policing strategies, and promoting community engagement,” the resolution said.

A new Lawton police officer makes around $50,000 a year; a four-year contract agreement between the City of Lawton and the Lawton Police Officers Association raised the starting salary for new police officers from $41,000 to that new number when it was signed in 2021.

