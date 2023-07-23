Duncan Public Library hosts a Foam Party

Expert Connections
The library held a foam party behind the library for kids of all ages, and even a few parents joined in on the fun!
Outreach coordinator Jessica Allmon said she is glad to see people back at the library after the downtime due to COVID.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:57 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Public Library ended its summer fun series Saturday, but not before throwing one big party for the whole family to enjoy!

The library held a foam party behind the building for kids of all ages, and even a few parents joined in on the fun!

Outreach coordinator Jessica Allmon said she is glad to see people back at the library after the downtime due to COVID.

“It has been amazing a lot of our events have had two hundred or more people coming, which is amazing since we had that COVID dip. But everybody’s coming back to the libraries, and we are very excited about that!” said Allmon.

Allmon says she hopes to continue this tradition of foam and fun in the future.

