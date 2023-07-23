Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Extreme heat begins building tomorrow across Texoma and will linger through the week | 7/23 PM

Sunny skies will continue into the day on Monday, but temperatures will jump back into triple...
Sunny skies will continue into the day on Monday, but temperatures will jump back into triple digits as afternoon highs are expected to top out in the middle 100s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we are already seeing temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s across Texoma under plentiful sunshine. Sunny skies will continue into the day on Monday, but temperatures will jump back into triple digits as afternoon highs are expected to top out in the middle 100s. Southerly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph.

Overnight tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s under clear skies. Winds will still blow between 5 to 15mph.

Clouds enter the forecast by Tuesday, but it will still be partly cloudy as temperatures again break into the middle 100s. Southerly winds will fuel the warm temperatures, blowing between 10 to 20mph. Winds could occasionally gust as high as 30mph.

Extreme heat will continue throughout the entire week, with Wednesday expected to be the warmest day as a ridge of high pressure due to an Omega Block, also known as a “Heat Dome”, will be centering over portions of Texoma out of the Four Corners region. Rain chances do not return until Thursday, at the earliest, but this is dependent on if the ridge of high pressure is still in place or if it shifts back towards the west.

If anybody sees rain on Thursday or Friday, it will be very isolated in nature and will not provide much in the way of heat relief as temperatures will still be in the lower 100s.

Remember to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, limit outdoor sun exposure, wear plenty of sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. Also check on your loved ones and ensure they are following heat-related safety precautions.

Stay safe and stay cool out there, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains

Latest News

The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
Today, we will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
Temperatures near average today, but remain above average through the end of July | 7/23 AM
Visitors got a glimpse into the life of historic Cowboys, with horseback riding and themed...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates “National Day of the Cowboy”