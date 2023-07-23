Extreme heat begins building tomorrow across Texoma and will linger through the week | 7/23 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today we are already seeing temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s across Texoma under plentiful sunshine. Sunny skies will continue into the day on Monday, but temperatures will jump back into triple digits as afternoon highs are expected to top out in the middle 100s. Southerly winds will blow between 5 to 15mph.

Overnight tomorrow, temperatures will fall into the middle 70s under clear skies. Winds will still blow between 5 to 15mph.

Clouds enter the forecast by Tuesday, but it will still be partly cloudy as temperatures again break into the middle 100s. Southerly winds will fuel the warm temperatures, blowing between 10 to 20mph. Winds could occasionally gust as high as 30mph.

Extreme heat will continue throughout the entire week, with Wednesday expected to be the warmest day as a ridge of high pressure due to an Omega Block, also known as a “Heat Dome”, will be centering over portions of Texoma out of the Four Corners region. Rain chances do not return until Thursday, at the earliest, but this is dependent on if the ridge of high pressure is still in place or if it shifts back towards the west.

If anybody sees rain on Thursday or Friday, it will be very isolated in nature and will not provide much in the way of heat relief as temperatures will still be in the lower 100s.

Remember to wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing, take frequent breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, limit outdoor sun exposure, wear plenty of sunscreen, and drink plenty of water. Also check on your loved ones and ensure they are following heat-related safety precautions.

Stay safe and stay cool out there, Texoma!

