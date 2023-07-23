Rangers slugger Adolis García, leading the AL in RBIs, exits game after getting hit by a pitch

Expert Connections
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García exited Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star slugger got hit by a pitch on his right hand.

García, who leads the American League with 80 RBIs, was struck by a pitch from Bobby Miller in the fourth inning.

After initially staying in the game and playing defense in the top of the fifth, García was removed for a pinch-hitter in the bottom half with the Rangers trailing 10-3.

The team said X-rays on his hand were negative but he was still being evaluated.

García is hitting .260 with a team-high 24 homers. His 80 RBIs matched Atlanta's Matt Olson for the major league lead.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

