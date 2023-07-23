Expert Connections
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the tracks earlier this month.
While the track is now fully operational, many locals are questioning the smell coming from the remaining cars left behind.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been over a month since the train derailment in Marlow, Oklahoma rocked the community, now residents say the track may be clear, but the air is not.

“It’s like living next to a pig farm slash the smell that comes out of your dumpster in the summer heat it’s awful.” said resident Margie Stallons.

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the tracks earlier this month.

“The cars are still here. They kind of started to get stuff out of the cars but because they have left it there so long a lot of it has molded. I don’t know what all was in there. I know some of it was flour, some of it was grain. Because it’s been in there for so long the smell is just horrible...horrible,” said Stallons.

Residents say the smell spreads throughout the neighborhood every time the wind blows, along with a massive fly infestation surrounding the locomotive remains.

Stallons, who lives right behind the crash site, says the quality of life has only gone downhill as temperatures rise.

“We don’t really go outside a lot because it smells so bad. When we have rain we have a little bit of a reprieve, but when the sun comes back out it’s just ten times worse after that,” said Stallons.

Salones’ says the city hasn’t provided a clear answer on when the remaining cars will be removed, but it could take years for the strong stench to disappear.

“I know that they are working hard to clean it up and make the track safe again I understand that. I was surprised that they didn’t get that stuff out there sooner. I figured that was one of the simpler things that they could have done. Some of it has seeped into the ground, so it’s just gonna take a long time for that smell to go away,” said Stallons.

We’ve reached out to the city of Marlow for more information surrounding a possible final clean-up date but did not receive an answer.

