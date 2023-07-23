Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Temperatures near average today, but remain above average through the end of July | 7/23 AM

Today, we will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
Today, we will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s.
By Hunter Brittingham
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw a gorgeous day across Texoma yesterday as temperatures were slightly below average in the lower to middle 90s with sunny skies. Today, we will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures between 5 to 10mph.

Overnight tonight, we will see clear skies as temperatures dip down into the lower 70s with southerly winds blowing between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, a heat dome will begin to build, ushering in temperatures in the lower to middle 100s for afternoon highs. Southerly winds will help bring in warm air associated with a ridge of high pressure and will be the mainstay throughout the week.

Clouds will begin mixing into the sky starting on Tuesday, but rain chances do not return for many Texomans until Thursday at the earliest. Even then, chances remain isolated in nature at this time and not everyone will see rainfall to relieve the above average temperatures.

Ensure you are taking plenty of breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room, drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, and checking in on loved ones and pets. As a reminder, never leave pets or persons in a hot car.

Enjoy your new week, Texoma!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Texas authorities arrested Antoine Manahan in Arlington, TX.
Texas authorities arrest wanted Lubbock man in Arlington

Latest News

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
Visitors got a glimpse into the life of historic Cowboys, with horseback riding and themed...
Chisholm Trail Heritage Center celebrates “National Day of the Cowboy”
Duncan Public Library ended its summer fun series Saturday, but not before throwing one big...
Duncan Public Library hosts a Foam Party
We are continuing to see mostly sunny skies build across Texoma this afternoon as temperatures...
Sunny skies will continue this weekend, before temperatures jump above average next week | 7/22 PM