Temperatures near average today, but remain above average through the end of July | 7/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We saw a gorgeous day across Texoma yesterday as temperatures were slightly below average in the lower to middle 90s with sunny skies. Today, we will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures between 5 to 10mph.

Overnight tonight, we will see clear skies as temperatures dip down into the lower 70s with southerly winds blowing between 5 to 10mph.

On Monday, a heat dome will begin to build, ushering in temperatures in the lower to middle 100s for afternoon highs. Southerly winds will help bring in warm air associated with a ridge of high pressure and will be the mainstay throughout the week.

Clouds will begin mixing into the sky starting on Tuesday, but rain chances do not return for many Texomans until Thursday at the earliest. Even then, chances remain isolated in nature at this time and not everyone will see rainfall to relieve the above average temperatures.

Ensure you are taking plenty of breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned room, drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated, and checking in on loved ones and pets. As a reminder, never leave pets or persons in a hot car.

Enjoy your new week, Texoma!

