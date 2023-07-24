Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Car flips on top of car in 3-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash in Portland ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police say.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A three-vehicle crash in Oregon ended with one car on top of another Sunday, but with no one injured, police said.

The crash happened Sunday morning in Portland at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Crews needed to extricate a driver from one car.

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death

Latest News

Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
AMC 34th Street theater reopens after COVID-19 closures, Friday, March 5, 2021, in New York....
AMC scraps plan to charge more for good seats
When officers cut open the cheese, they found seven bundles of cocaine.
Border patrol officers find cocaine hidden inside wheels of cheese