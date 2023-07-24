Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation hosts Vaccination Drive

Lawton Farmers Market grounds were packed today with Comanche County’s favorite four-legged friends. 
President Marcia Cronk says she hopes the event ensures the safety of local pets moving forwards.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both cats and dogs lined up to receive free vaccinations from the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation from nine this morning until noon. 

”I think what we are doing is just so important for the community and the community pets. The more we can help the more we can get the word out, and the more pets and families we can help,” said Cronk.

All vaccinations were donated by Petco Love, and Cronk says she hopes to continue the monthly clinic and travel throughout Southwest Oklahoma saving lives.

