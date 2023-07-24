Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation hosts Vaccination Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Both cats and dogs lined up to receive free vaccinations from the Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation from nine this morning until noon.

President Marcia Cronk says she hopes the event ensures the safety of local pets moving forwards.

”I think what we are doing is just so important for the community and the community pets. The more we can help the more we can get the word out, and the more pets and families we can help,” said Cronk.

All vaccinations were donated by Petco Love, and Cronk says she hopes to continue the monthly clinic and travel throughout Southwest Oklahoma saving lives.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.