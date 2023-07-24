Expert Connections
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Duncan 'Dehydrator' Bike Race to take place Saturday

President of the Duncan Band Boosters, Malcolm Talbot, joins 7News to discuss the 33rd Annual Duncan Dehydrator Bike Race.
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - President of the Duncan Band Boosters, Malcolm Talbot, joins 7News to discuss the 33rd Annual Duncan Dehydrator Bike Race.

Bikers will have the option to race 10 - 80 miles with 25, 50 and 62 miles in between. You can register at the Simmons Center from 6 - 9 the evening before the event or the morning of the race beginning at 5:30 a.m. with the race starting at 7:00 p.m.

The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Duncan band program. It goes towards meal expenses, uniform purchases, music and other equipment.

The band will perform the riders off to begin the event.

You can find more information as well as register here.

