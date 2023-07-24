Expert Connections
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds

Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cotton County Commissioner is now set to be arraigned on embezzlement charges after the court found sufficient evidence of probable cause.

The investigation began earlier this year after accusations that Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods, embezzled money meant for repairs to an office air conditioning unit and used county employees to help his campaign while they were on the clock.

Woods has denied the allegations in previous interviews. He’s expected to speak at the formal arraignment, which has been set for 1:30 p.m. on August 14.

