Highs in the triple digits for everyone all this week | 7/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Average high for today, July 24th, is 98 degrees. Many locations are sitting in the triple digits with the exception of Chickasha. This puts us 5 to nearly 10 degrees above average for the end of the July. The heat will be the main weather story not only this evening but also for the entire week ahead!

Overnight, look for mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid 70s by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow will be very similar to today but feels like temperatures will peak at 110° so most locations are under a heat advisory until from 12-8PM. High temperatures will range from 103° to 107°. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a few passing clouds during the afternoon. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

We start the month off with a wet pattern but as we dry things out and the hot weather really settles in, fire danger may start to creep back into the forecast. The threat for most of the week ahead appears to be low but could jump into the elevated category... something we’ll keep an eye on!

A ridge of high pressure is the reason that the hot and dry weather pattern looks to stay for a while. The ridge will keep daily high temperatures over 100 degrees with heat advisories likely needed for most days ahead. The ridge will also keep precipitation chances near zero through the week ahead!

All morning long, temperatures will be in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies and light south winds.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

