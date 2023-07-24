Lawton Board of Realtors holds blood drive Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A blood drive, hosted by the Lawton Board of Realtors, was held today in Lawton in hopes of helping make sure Our Blood Institute has enough donations.

On top of getting donations, officials with the board say if they got more than 15 donations they’d then get funds from the institute. Those funds would then go to Lawton Coats for Kids.

Kimberly Morris, a local realtor, says they host this almost every quarter as a way to give back to the community.

“We kinda do this almost once a quarter to do our part to give back to the community, but it’s important because I think it’s lost as the generation coming up,” said Morris. “We have some people, like the older generation, they’re coming in. You can donate every 56 days and so those people are coming in and donating their blood and it’s helping us.”

She says if the younger generation doesn’t start donating more we’re going to be even more short on blood.

