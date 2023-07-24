Lawton City Council set to meet Tuesday, discusses access policy for city workspaces

Expert Connections
The Lawton City Council meets tomorrow to discuss the city's public access policy
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow Lawton City Council will be meeting to discuss the public’s access to City Hall along with city employees and elected officials.

The agenda item says they’re proposing an access policy because of multiple incidents where people became quote “disruptive and belligerent in city workspaces.” This policy includes the mayor, council and council-appointed employees, such as the city manager and executive-level employees. If you want to meet with those people a pre-schedule may be required.

It says those visiting City Hall should be prepared to tell security the reason for their visit when they arrive. and may also be asked to sign in.

The meeting is set to take place Tuesday, July 25 at 2 p.m.

