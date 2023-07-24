Expert Connections
Lawton shelters offer relief to homeless during extreme heat

Though some can escape the heat by cranking up their A/C, what about those without a home?
By Destany Fuller
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With temperatures expected to reach over 100 degrees this week, you may wonder how people without a home escape the high temperatures.

”We don’t want them out in that heat,” said Sheryl Gregory, the executive director of the Community Action Partnership; which operates the C. Carter Crane Shelter in Lawton.

”Our goal is to try to be one of those cooling stations where people can come, feel safe, stay out of the heat, get what they need to get cooled off and then move on to their next destination,” she said.

That goal is similar to the Lawton Salvation Army’s. They also run cooling stations.

”We want to help whoever we can, in whatever way we can,” said Major Raymond Pruitt. “The Salvation Army’s mission is to meet human need, however that prevents itself. This is a facet of what we do to serve our community, and we’re glad to do it.”

Gregory shared her feelings on homeless being stuck in the heat.

”It’s very dangerous. It can be very dangerous out here if you don’t have a place to go to cool off and get out of this heat,” she said. “If it’s too hot outside and they don’t have a place to stay, or don’t have a place to come to, to cool off, they’re welcome to come to our shelter.”

And while these stations primarily serve the homeless, they’re also open to anyone needing to cool down.

”Doesn’t matter who you are, doesn’t matter where you live,” Major Pruitt said. “If you need to get out of the heat, we’re here.”

To learn more about what all these shelters offers, visit their respective websites.

