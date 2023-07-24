MacMahon Center for Breast Health to host showcase for local artist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday evening, the halls of the McMahon Center for Breast Health will be filled with artwork of women.

Local artist, Krystal Britz, has chosen the center to showcase her work.

The art will depict women of all ages, races, and sizes. The art is meant to work toward women’s empowerment and diversity. Previously, Britz’s art has been showcased across the country.

There’s going to be a reveal and reception Monday night from 5 to 7 at the McMahon Center for Breast Health.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.