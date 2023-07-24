Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

MacMahon Center for Breast Health to host showcase for local artist

The exhibit showcases artwork meant to empower women and show diversity
The exhibit showcases artwork meant to empower women and show diversity(KSWO)
By Haley Wilson and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday evening, the halls of the McMahon Center for Breast Health will be filled with artwork of women.

Local artist, Krystal Britz, has chosen the center to showcase her work.

The art will depict women of all ages, races, and sizes. The art is meant to work toward women’s empowerment and diversity. Previously, Britz’s art has been showcased across the country.

There’s going to be a reveal and reception Monday night from 5 to 7 at the McMahon Center for Breast Health.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death

Latest News

Duncan 'Dehydrator' Bike Race to take place Saturday
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Duncan ‘Dehydrator’ Bike Race to take place Saturday
Though some can escape the heat by cranking up their A/C, what about those without a home?
Lawton shelters offer relief to homeless during extreme heat
Duncan 'Dehydrator' Bike Race to take place Saturday
COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Duncan 'Dehydrator' Bike Race to take place Saturday
Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway