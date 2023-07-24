Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death

Latest News

Workers continue to deploy large buoys to be used as a border barrier along the banks of the...
Biden administration sues Texas governor over Rio Grande buoy barrier that’s meant to stop migrants
Listening to America - Gun Violence
Listening to America - Gun Violence
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Reports: Miami’s police chief recovering after he shot himself while with wife
Carlee Russell, a 25-year-old woman from Hoover, Alabama, was initially reported missing July 13.
Alabama woman confesses to fabricating kidnapping
A blood drive, hosted by the Lawton Board of Realtors, was held Monday in Lawton in hopes of...
Lawton Board of Realtors holds blood drive Monday