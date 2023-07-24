Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Triple-digits forecasted for every day in the upcoming 7 days | 7/24 AM

Hot and warm temperatures expected this week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today should be a hot and sunny day. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the low 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs today will reach the low 100s with heat index values reaching between 105 to 110 degrees for a majority of Texoma. This has led the national weather service to issue a heat advisory for the majority of the area, so be sure to drink lots of water today. We also have an elevated risk for fire danger today for a majority of Texoma, so be careful with fire this afternoon.

Tomorrow temperatures will once again reach around the 105-degree mark with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. We will once again be on the drier side in terms of humidity, so an elevated fire risk will be a concern for tomorrow as well.

Temperatures will continue to reach the triple digits every day from Wednesday through Sunday with lots of sunshine expected on each day. We do have a small chance for rain on Friday and Saturday, but this is very much up in the air. One weather model shows Texoma staying completely dry, while the other model shows isolated rain chances. Now what do I think? I think Texoma will stay for the most part completely dry, but we will keep you updated if that changes.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

