Pet of The Week

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway

Mt. Scott
Mt. Scott(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has announced the closure of the Mount Scott roadway Monday.

According to a release from the refuge, this is due to structural damage discovered along the roadway. Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open as the repairs are underway.

The release also states that the refuge receives approximately 2 million visitors annually with Mt. Scott as one of the main attractions.

Refuge Manager, Amber Zimmerman, stated:

The repairs are expected to take two weeks.

