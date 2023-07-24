Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge has announced the closure of the Mount Scott roadway Monday.

According to a release from the refuge, this is due to structural damage discovered along the roadway. Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open as the repairs are underway.

The release also states that the refuge receives approximately 2 million visitors annually with Mt. Scott as one of the main attractions.

Refuge Manager, Amber Zimmerman, stated:

Closing Mt. Scott to vehicle access is not an easy decision. We want to ensure the safety of our visitors and we are unable to do so until the damage can be repaired.

The repairs are expected to take two weeks.

