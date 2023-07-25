Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, discusses new city projects

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus City Manager, Gary Jones, joins 7News to discuss the current happenings around the city of Altus.

The City of Altus has many building projects in the works as well as permits approved including the new Chick-fil-a, a Starbucks, a Wendy’s, a reservoir, a downtown park and new housing additions. The reservoir is looking to be complete by next year, while the ground has been laid for around 150 townhouses in Altus.

The city looks to continue building houses in Altus as the city said about three years ago, they discovered they were short 500 homes. They plan to catch up in numbers in a little under five years, with about 280 currently in the works.

