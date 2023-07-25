Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Duncan finalizing water line improvement project

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN / Pixy.org)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan began the final process of its water line project on Tuesday, July 25.

According to a statement from the city via social media, the “tying in” process for the new water mains began at 7 a.m. and is expected to run until the end of the business day, with crews remaining on site until all work has been completed.

During that time, residents who live at 29th and Beech, 29th and Walnut, 28th and Main, and 28th and Beech will experience little to no water pressure.

Residents can contact Public Works at (580) 252-0250 for more information about the project.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
All vaccinations were donated by Petco Love, and Cronk says she hopes to continue the monthly...
Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation hosts Vaccination Drive
Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday

Latest News

Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Lawton home lost in overnight fire
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM
Blue Devils prepare for another playoff run