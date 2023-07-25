City of Duncan finalizing water line improvement project

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Duncan began the final process of its water line project on Tuesday, July 25.

According to a statement from the city via social media, the “tying in” process for the new water mains began at 7 a.m. and is expected to run until the end of the business day, with crews remaining on site until all work has been completed.

During that time, residents who live at 29th and Beech, 29th and Walnut, 28th and Main, and 28th and Beech will experience little to no water pressure.

Residents can contact Public Works at (580) 252-0250 for more information about the project.

