Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches

The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are considering running for an office in Lawton, get your calendar out because the time to file is close at hand.

Candidates for Lawton municipal offices in Wards 6, 7 and 8 may file Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m Monday, July 31, Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2.

Amy Sims, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 3.

Declarations of Candidacy forms may be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. The forms should be filed at the Comanche County Courthouse located at 315 SW 5th Street, Rm 206.

The municipal offices at stake in Lawton will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled for September 12 this year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
Malik Redding
More details released in fentanyl arrest of Lawton pair
Verifying identities for Oklahomans applying for unemployment will be getting a lot easier...
Oklahoma to begin using USPS locations for unemployment verification
Corey Schexnayder Jr.
Lawton man arrested in connection to April shooting death

Latest News

The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday
A special election was called to fill a vacant seat left by John Michael Montgomery.
Special election to be held to fill vacant Senate District 32 seat
Kiowa County Jail sign pictured above.
Kiowa County approves sales tax increase
Senator John Michael Montgomery announced his resignation today. Starting in August, he will...
State Senator Montgomery steps down following Chamber of Commerce appointment