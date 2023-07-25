Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are considering running for an office in Lawton, get your calendar out because the time to file is close at hand.

Candidates for Lawton municipal offices in Wards 6, 7 and 8 may file Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m Monday, July 31, Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, August 2.

Amy Sims, Secretary of the County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 3.

Declarations of Candidacy forms may be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website. The forms should be filed at the Comanche County Courthouse located at 315 SW 5th Street, Rm 206.

The municipal offices at stake in Lawton will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled for September 12 this year.

