Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda

During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that proposed incentive program to keep Lawton Police Chief James Smith.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that proposed incentive program to keep Lawton Police Chief James Smith.

Meant to encourage Chief Smith to stay in his position for another four years, the program said if the chief received a satisfactory or above performance review, he would get a 7% pay increase each year through 2027, as well as bonuses to total $65k. Had the program been approved, Chief Smith would have received a $10k retention bonus in 2024, $15k the following year, and cap out at $20k for 2026 and 2027.

The proposal came after discussions between the acting city manager and the chief but was ultimately struck from the agenda due to issues that still need to be worked out.

