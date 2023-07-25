Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man escaped an overnight blaze, but sadly his home could not be saved.

According to officials, the homeowner was startled awake by a loud bang around ten o’clock on Monday evening to find that his garage was on fire.

The fire occurred at East Gore and 60th Street. Firefighters from Valley View, Cox’s Store, and Lawton fought the blaze for more than five hours.

Officials say several firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses, but there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

