Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire

Lawton man escaped a burning home on E Gore Blvd and 60th St
By Laine Baldwin, Cade Taylor and Kyle Weatherly
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man escaped an overnight blaze, but sadly his home could not be saved.

According to officials, the homeowner was startled awake by a loud bang around ten o’clock on Monday evening to find that his garage was on fire.

The fire occurred at East Gore and 60th Street. Firefighters from Valley View, Cox’s Store, and Lawton fought the blaze for more than five hours.

Officials say several firefighters were treated for heat-related illnesses, but there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
All vaccinations were donated by Petco Love, and Cronk says she hopes to continue the monthly...
Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation hosts Vaccination Drive
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday

Latest News

Lawton home lost in overnight fire
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM
Blue Devils prepare for another playoff run
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches