No big changes to the forecast: still expect hot & dry conditions | 7/25PM

Wednesday is going to be another hot day with highs in the triple digits for everyone
Wednesday is going to be another hot day with highs in the triple digits for everyone
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Temperatures yet again are in the triple digits for all locations. Heading through this evening we’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures remaining in the triple digits until 8 tonight. The sun will set at 8:41PM and temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 80s and low 90s by 10 tonight.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear with temperatures walking out the door in the low 70s. Wednesday is going to be another hot day with highs in the triple digits for everyone. The feels like temperatures will be slightly above the air temp with many around 105°. A heat advisory remains in place tomorrow for almost all locations from 12-8PM. Southwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The above-normal weather pattern continues this entire week as Thursday will see highs 5 to 10 degrees above average for end of July averages. A mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

The heat dome stays dominating the forecast through the end of the work week and into the weekend. All days will have triple digit high temperatures, mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds through the afternoon and a southerly component to the winds. No rain also remains in the forecast through the end of the month.

Stay cool! -LW

