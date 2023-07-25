Nothing but crickets in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With no rain and high heat temperatures, it has led to a cricket infestation that has left residents frustrated.

The crickets have been around the Texoma area for a few weeks and have managed to even get inside some local citizens’ homes.

“I don’t even cut my A/C on because of them” Wichita Falls resident, Jennifer Richard said.

“They’ve crawled in through every vent and they’ve come up through the drains in the bathroom. I’ve had to tape off every vent and plug up my bathroom. I’ve had to cut off my a/c because if I didn’t they would like constantly come through” Richard said

The recent infestation of crickets isn’t normal for Texoma but this year all the conditions are in place for them to take over quickly.

“This year has been perfect for them,” Paradise Pest Control Owner, Jeffery Eaves said.

“The winter was very mild and spring was wet and now it’s warming up so the temperature of the soil is getting up to 85 degrees. This allows the eggs to hatch and all those eggs are hatching at one time. So, that’s exactly why it’s happening right now” Eaves said.

Areas around homes that have a void or hole near the base of the foundation are perfect areas for crickets to live. Crickets like cool, moist spots so that they can lay eggs and breed.

Jeffery Eaves of Paradise Pest Control said that if residents can wait it out until mid-August, the crickets should die off fairly quickly.

