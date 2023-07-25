Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

PARK JONES REALTY NUMBERS: 07/25/23

Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the...
Parks Jones Realtors and your 7News team are committed to painting a clearer picture of the current housing market here in Lawton, by providing you with weekly updates on the market, every Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average price of a home in Lawton is falling slightly.

According to this week’s Housing Market Numbers by Park Jones Realtors, out of the 286 homes listed for sale in Lawton, they’re listed for an average of $236,900, a $600 drop from last week’s numbers.

Out of all the homes currently listed, they’ve been listed for an average of 78 days. Meanwhile, the yearly average is still showing a much different picture.

The 12-month average list price is more than $178k, while they sold for an average of over $176k.

According to the yearly average, homes were also listed for about 37 days before being sold. Also, according to Park Jones Realtors, the 12-month price of a newly constructed home in the Lawton Market averaged more than $311k.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
All vaccinations were donated by Petco Love, and Cronk says she hopes to continue the monthly...
Comanche County Pet Resource Foundation hosts Vaccination Drive
Clean-up following the June fourth Train Derailment has slowed down since crews cleared the...
Strong stench coming from Marlow Train Derailment remains
The proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year if he stays with...
City council to consider ‘incentive’ program for Lawton police chief Tuesday

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
City of Duncan finalizing water line improvement project
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Lawton home lost in overnight fire
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM
The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM