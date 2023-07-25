PARK JONES REALTY NUMBERS: 07/25/23

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average price of a home in Lawton is falling slightly.

According to this week’s Housing Market Numbers by Park Jones Realtors, out of the 286 homes listed for sale in Lawton, they’re listed for an average of $236,900, a $600 drop from last week’s numbers.

Out of all the homes currently listed, they’ve been listed for an average of 78 days. Meanwhile, the yearly average is still showing a much different picture.

The 12-month average list price is more than $178k, while they sold for an average of over $176k.

According to the yearly average, homes were also listed for about 37 days before being sold. Also, according to Park Jones Realtors, the 12-month price of a newly constructed home in the Lawton Market averaged more than $311k.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.