The warmest days of the week will be today and tomorrow | 7/25 AM

By Alex Searl
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Starting this morning, temperatures will be in the mid-70s across Texoma. Today will be one of the hottest days of the week with afternoon highs reaching over 105 degrees for many in Texoma. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Here in Lawton, we have it forecasted for a high of 106 degrees. The record is 110 degrees, so we are expecting just to fall a few degrees short of the record. We will also have an elevated fire risk today for the majority of southwest Oklahoma and north Texas, so be careful outdoors if you do anything involving fire.

Tomorrow will have the same high temperatures as today with most of Texoma getting over the 105-degree mark. The air tomorrow will have a little more moisture, so fire weather is not as big of a concern. Winds during the day will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Skies during the day will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Temperatures will cool down slightly at the end of the week to the lower 100s, but it’s not going to feel much cooler as everyone will still be in the triple digits. This weather pattern of 100-degree days and dry conditions will continue through the weekend and into early next week. The only day in the 7 day forecast with rain chances is next Monday. There is currently only a 10 percent chance for rain as most of Texoma will stay completely dry. We will monitor that though and will update you if those rain chances change.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

