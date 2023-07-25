Expert Connections
Wichita County billed by the IRS for late tax payments

Commissioners Court generic
By Blake Hill
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials gave an update on the county auditor’s office receiving a bill from the IRS due to late payments on payroll taxes during the first half of this year.

The first item of the July 17 commissioner’s court meeting left commissioners shocked when they saw the county was being fined by the IRS for up $50,000.

The bill first came to the auditor’s office in Apr. of this year and totaled around $29,000.

“It’s embarrassing. It’s something that we should be able to take care of and we need to take care of and pay our bills on time and take care of those kinds of issues. So it’s not a good look,” Wichita County Judge Jim Johnson said.

Commissioners say payroll taxes fell to the wayside after the former county treasurer retired on Dec. 30, but by the time the current county treasurer, Stephen Jones, took over, those payments were delayed about a week.

“A new treasurer coming in, I can almost understand that. But, apparently, we let that happen additional times, and they worked to try and mitigate that, and I guess have been unsuccessful in getting that mitigated,” County Commissioner of precinct one, Mark Beauchamp said.

The fine would be paid from the county’s contingency fund, but to avoid using tax payer dollars county officials are seeking an abatement that would hopefully take away the fine completely.

“It makes me sick and it makes commissioner’s sick when we spend money we don’t have to. it’s not out money, it’s the county’s money... or it’s the citizen’s money and we need to be better stewards of that,” said County treasurer Stephen Jones. “So working together, all of you know, the commissioners, the judge, me and the auditor’s office, we’re trying to make ways that if something like this were to happen like it has, how can we make sure it never happens again and how can we recover as much as possible.”

The county is currently looking at ways to prevent this type of issue from happening in the future, and the first step was changing the wording of the usual agenda item for approving payroll.

“We already made a little bit of progress this morning with some new language in our normal agenda item that is going to require the treasurer and the auditor’s office to verify that payroll taxes have been filed. but then we’re also going to have a bit more of a deep dive in court,” Judge Johnson said.

