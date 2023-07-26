Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amber Alert issued for 2-month-old girl last seen in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.
Authorities in Colorado have issued an Amber Alert for missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-month-old girl Wednesday.

The agency believes the child, Elsy Ardolino, could be in danger. She was reportedly taken Tuesday at 6 p.m. from the 1000 block of W. Gallinas Dr. in Pueblo County.

Elsy is described to have black hair and brown eyes.

The child could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas, both of whom are considered suspects.

Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino...
Authorities believe missing 2-month-old Elsy Ardolino could be with 39-year-old Ashley Ardolino (left) and 35-year-old Luis Novelo-Rojas (right), both of whom are considered suspects.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

Ashley Ardolino is described to be about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Novelo-Rojas is described to be 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a forest-green GMC Yukon XL with no plates. The vehicle has a tow hitch on the back.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Scott
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge announces closure of Mount Scott roadway
Lawton man escaped his burning home on E. Gore Blvd Monday night
Lawton man escapes home in overnight fire
Cotton County District 1 Commissioner, Mike Woods. (Photo from a previous story)
Cotton County Commissioner receives embezzlement charge after alleged misuse of funds
The deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton is approaching
Deadline to file for municipal offices in Lawton approaches
During Lawton City Council’s weekly meeting on Tuesday they struck the agenda item that...
Lawton City Council removes police chief incentive program from agenda

Latest News

File - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks after a Federal Open Market Committee...
Federal Reserve raises its key rate for 11th time by a quarter-point in its drive to slow inflation
FILE - Newly appointed Miami-Dade Police Department director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez talks...
Miami-Dade police chief shot himself after offering resignation, mayor says
Hugh “Sonny” Carter Jr. has died at the age of 80.
Hugh Carter Jr., the cousin who helped organize Jimmy Carter’s ‘Peanut Brigade,’ has died
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Smoke rises from a construction crane that caught fire in Manhattan, Wednesday, July 26, 2023,...
Pedestrians scatter as fire causes New York construction crane’s arm to collapse and crash to street